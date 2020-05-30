Dubai Residents Are Expressing Their Rage Over George Floyd’s Killing With Resident DJ Snake Calling For Justice The pain and fury over George Floyd’s wrongful death rang loud around the world as it brought humanity into questioning once again. Also bringing into question why African Americans still have to fight for basic human rights to this very day, when slavery ended all the way back in the late 1800s? The footage of George Floyd’s unjustified killing by a former Minneapolis police officer was widely circulated online that created a global cry for justice. Since then, Derek Chauvin, the Minneapolis police officer seen in the video with his knee pressed on George Floyd’s neck was arrested and is currently facing charges of third-degree murder and manslaughter, according to American Attorney Mike Freeman. Dubai residents extended their support to the movement ‘#BlackLivesMatter’ and expressed their outrage towards the blatant disregard of human life and against extreme police brutality in the US.

Antra Sharma from Dubai wrote: “Yes George Floyd died, but he died with PURPOSE. He would’ve been so proud of all of us, reinventing the meaning of #BlackLivesMatter…”

Outraged by the infuriating footage, netizens are calling out ALL members of the police squadron involved in the Minneapolis George Floyd incident

Many illustrations highlighting the magnitude of injustice, repression and racial profiling that minorities have to face on a daily basis were extensively shared online

Horrible protests broke out all over Minneapolis and neighbouring states over the killing of George Floyd Although, these protests and acts of vandalism are being condemned as prominent figures have emphasized that vandalism has no purpose other than creating chaos and will NOT bring about any change. Protests in the city of Minnesota have gone violent as demonstrators have vandalised cars, shops, offices, homes and have set a Minneapolis police station on fire. Following the chaotic events, mayor of the US city of Minneapolis imposed a strict curfew between 8 pm and 6 am on Saturday and Sunday.

Violent protests have impacted the livelihoods of many as a number of businesses, shops and homes have been wrecked and set ablaze

American DJ, Diplo calls out ‘ fake social justice warriors’ and is asking all those wanting to show solidarity by ACTUALLY helping and donating to George Floyd’s family