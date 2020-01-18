A TikTok Cafe Is Replacing An Old Dubai Resto And Residents Are Cringing At The Thought Of It

This is the kinda news that you may totally LOVE or outright hate, thus be warned. TikTok, an app that has millennial’s OBSESSED and is used to create lip-sync vids, comedy and acting skits is a rapidly growing video-sharing service with a userbase of over millions and millions of dedicated people; that have used to the app to attain MASSIVE stardom. While some might worship the content creating app, others have an extremely differing opinion where they just can NOT stand the app and the videos that come along with the video-sharing social networking service. So for the latter, this news will make you CRINGE so hard that might even cry.

Dubai blogger, Taqato shared a tweet saying that ‘There’s a Tiktok Cafe opening in Dubai. God save us all‘ which led to a series of reactions from fellow Dubai residents Earlier on Saturday, a popular Dubai based content creator and blogger named, Taqato, shared a tweet about the upcoming TikTok cafe in Dubai… And if you didn’t already guess it, tweeps went wild at the thought of a ‘superficial’ cafe with groups of people just taking videos and selfies of themselves all the whole time. …Not like that doesn’t already happen.

There's a Tiktok Cafe opening in Dubai. God save us all. pic.twitter.com/G7uUhNAQyM — Taqato (@TaqatoUAE) January 18, 2020

Tweeps are also discussing the time it will take for the new TikTok resto to bite the dust …Well, this outta be interesting.

I give it less than a year to shut down. — Taqato (@TaqatoUAE) January 18, 2020

Netizens have already ruled the ‘TikTok cafe’ idea out to be an utter cringefest…

All the cringe in one place. — Taqato (@TaqatoUAE) January 18, 2020

So far, it’s safe to say that the reactions to the news have been anything but positive…

Dear oh Dear! — Z a h e e r – Content Creator (@zaheerf) January 18, 2020

What one can only imagine goes on inside a TikTok themed cafe…