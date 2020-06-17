DHA Warns Dubai Beachgoers Against Taking COVID-19 Health And Safety Measures Lightly

The Dubai Health Authority, (DHA) has urged the public to follow all safety precautions and not to behave ignorantly towards the COVID-19 health and safety guidelines when going to the beach.

DHA has reminded people that social distancing and wearing a mask on at ALL TIMES should be treated as the ‘new normal’.

Beachgoers must wear a face mask at all times, except for when they go in the water…

Individuals are permitted to remove their face masks once they’re in the water. Although, social distancing must be practised even when swimming.

DHA has shared a number of tips for beachgoers to follow, in order to keep themselves and those around them safe:

Ensure physical distancing at ALL times even in the water Those with symptoms ranging from sore throat to upper-respiratory illness shouldn’t go to the beach at all Wear a facemask on the beach; not necessary in the water Ensure that your group does not exceed 5 people Carry your own beach mat, towel, sunscreen and water and do not share personal items Follow all preventive precautions especially when using public spaces such as washrooms. Keep a pocket-sanitiser, wet wipes and tissues at all times Keep extra masks in a zip-lock bag and sanitise before using it. Make sure to wash your hands or sanitise them before eating any food or touching your face- eyes, nose and mouth. Bring your own food and drinks from your house. If you opt to eat out, make sure you ask for disposable cutlery. Ensure that the restaurant adheres to all preventive and precautionary measures. Drink enough fluids and use sunscreen Be up-to-date with the latest laws and guidelines. Avoid paying in cash and use electronic payments like a credit or debit card instead to avoid touching banknotes. Do not step out of your house if you have any respiratory-symptoms, a sore throat or even a mild fever.

(DHA call centre -800 342, Estijaba service at the operation centre, Department of Health – 8001717 or Ministry of Health & Prevention – 80011111.)