Dubai Residents Are Left Stunned As They Witness The Last Solar Eclipse Of The Decade In Full Glory

UAE residents were lucky enough to witness the very LAST and very rare solar eclipse of the decade (for first time since 1847) in FULL bloom on Thursday, December 26 early morning. The annular solar eclipse observed the moon passing from in front of the sun’s centre, giving the edges a fiery glow known as the ‘ring of fire’. Ouuuuuu!

Dubai residents were absolutely stunned at the sight of the phenomena and at mother nature’s lil end-of-the-year treat and posted a series of jawdropping pics and videos of the annular solar eclipse that’ll leave you at a loss for words.

Although, the solar eclipse can be extremely damaging to observe with the naked eye, looking at the spectacle through a camera phone is a safer alternative to viewing the spectacle than most other ways in the event that you do not have access to protective glasses.