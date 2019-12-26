Dubai Residents Are Left Stunned As They Witness The Last Solar Eclipse Of The Decade In Full Glory
UAE residents were lucky enough to witness the very LAST and very rare solar eclipse of the decade (for first time since 1847) in FULL bloom on Thursday, December 26 early morning. The annular solar eclipse observed the moon passing from in front of the sun’s centre, giving the edges a fiery glow known as the ‘ring of fire’. Ouuuuuu!
Dubai residents were absolutely stunned at the sight of the phenomena and at mother nature’s lil end-of-the-year treat and posted a series of jawdropping pics and videos of the annular solar eclipse that’ll leave you at a loss for words.
Although, the solar eclipse can be extremely damaging to observe with the naked eye, looking at the spectacle through a camera phone is a safer alternative to viewing the spectacle than most other ways in the event that you do not have access to protective glasses.
SHOOKETH! The ring of fire looks UNREAL!
DAMN!! how grateful are we for the camera ‘zoom-in’ feature
Lord bless Joseph Nicéphore Niépce and his revolutionary camera invention.
Please be cautious whilst observing the great solar eclipse as exposing your eyes to the sun without PROPER eye protection can cause eclipse blindness
Is no joke!
This is literally what an apocalypse would look like…
The sun’s blinding blaze was at an ALL time high earlier on Thursday morning
Yikes, a tricky situation for the people driving…
Cresent shadows and reflections can be expected and observed during a solar eclipse
SOOOOOOO COOOOL!
Don’t be surprised seeing that little blue crescent when capturing the solar eclipse, a.k.a ‘ the lens flare’
As the lens captures the light as a reflection that generally shows up as dots BUT during an eclipse, the reflection appears as small crescents.