Dubai Employees Are About To Get A AED3,000 Salary Increase

Now’s the time to really be working for the government sector, since as of Monday, salary amendments have been confirmed for the year 2020. According to Khaleej Times, around 47,000 employees in Dubai are set to receive a salary hike from AED150 to a maximum of AED3,000.

The new initiative will benefit all employees who work in the government departments subject to the Dubai Human Resources Management Law No. (8) of 2018. The new initiative will only exempt those who are on a temporary contract, a special contract, part-timers or those who have already reached the cap of maximum salaries set for their grades.

The salary hike will take effect as of March, this year.