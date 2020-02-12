Homework Has Been Scrapped From UAE Public Schools In A Classroom Shake-Up

If you felt some good energy in the UAE today, it’s the feeling of hundreds of thousands of students rejoicing over the latest news…

There will no longer by homework for government-run schools in Dubai and Abu Dhabi, as the Ministry of Education aims to improve quality learning within the classroom.

256 schools will scrap homework from February 16, along with the introduction of a new method of teaching, where lessons will include five minutes of mental stimulation and subjects be merged, according to local reports.