Dubai Speed Radars Will Fine ALL Violators Who Are Out During The Nightly Curfew

In accordance with an announcement made by HH Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, business activities in the emirate will reopen from Wednesday, May 27 and there will be NO movement restrictions in the city between 6am and 11pm each day.

With the revised nightly coronavirus curfew across Dubai pushed to 11pm and 6am, speed radars have been adjusted accordingly to catch all those violating the movement restrictions during that time bracket.

Motorists will be imposed with a fine of AED 3,000 if caught disregarding the coronavirus restriction hours in the city

Those wanting to step out of their home during the curfew hours for emergency or essential purposes will have to first apply for a move permit, and can only leave their home if the permit has been approved.

Although, the same as before, those working in vital sectors are exempt from the new restriction hours.

The new nightly curfew timings will come into effect from Wednesday, May 27.

Dubai residents are urged to wear protective face masks at all times or could face a fine of AED 3,000!

