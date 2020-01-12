Authorities Are Working Tirelessly To Clear Dubai Streets Of Debris Amid Unstable Weather

Unprecedented levels of rain has caused flooding across the city and the country. Flights have been delayed and cancelled, some schools have shut, roads are waterlogged which has resulted in cars getting stuck, and throughout last night and today authorities will continue to work tirelessly to get Dubai back into tip-top condition. 600 engineers, inspectors, workers and technicians, are working around the clock right now

Extra vehicles have been dispatched to help the cleanup mission Pumps, tanks, emergency vehicles and more to make sure traffic gets back to normal.

Dubai Airports are advising travellers to check with your airline for updates “Operations at DXB continue to be hampered by the knock-on effects of today’s heavy rainfall resulting in a number of flight delays, cancellations & diversions. We continue to work closely with our partners to restore full operations & minimise inconvenience to our customers. However, with additional rain expected later this evening, the disruption is expected to continue for the next 24 hours. Customers are advised to check directly with their airlines for more specific flight information and allow additional time to get to the airport.”

The unstable is expected to continue until Sunday afternoon: Stay safe peeps! Tip: Follow the local weather authority (NCM) and Dubai Police on Twitter for updates.

Dubai in the rain be like (The rest of the world won’t get this)