Swimming Pools In Dubai Are OFFICIALLY Diving Back To Business!

Yes, we are shore!! All swimming pools in Dubai, including hotel and residential pools, can now officially reopen; following strict COVID-19 safety and precautionary guidelines.

Swimming facilities in public aquatic venues, health clubs, gyms and residential establishments are also set to reopen along with resorts, hotels and residential pools: This is what we’ve all been baiting for.

Although, before you dive in to have a whale of a time, you must be mindful of:

Bringing your own beach towel

You will have your temperature checked upon arrival

Will have to maintain social distancing of 2-metres at all times

Be wary of your squad not exceeding more than five peeps

Rinse off BEFORE getting into the pool

Avoid spitting or coughing once in the water

Dubai-ans will also be glad to know that some of their fave pool hotspots like Atlantis The Palm, Cove Beach Dubai and The Westin Dubai Mina Seyahi will be reopening doors to their famed pools once again starting Friday, June 12.

However, please note that social gatherings of any kind, parties, slides and rides at water parks are still not allowed. Massage services, spas, hot tubs/jacuzzis and saunas are not permitted to reopen either.

No need to get crabby anymore because summer is finally starting to look up again! Yuppiee!