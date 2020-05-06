Dubai’s Plans To Make Drive-In Cinemas A Thing Will Have You Living Out Your Romcom Fantasies

YAAAS people, it’s finally happening! We have seen it in movies, have attended outdoor cinema fests, some of us have even thought about venturing into the niche outdoor cinema market with our friends, only to reach zero fruition… But now the UAE is majorly considering the implementation of drive-in cinemas in the post-pandemic world and UAE residents STAN.

Now you can ACTUALLY live out your 80s romcom fantasies with bae as the UAE unfolds plans of making a resurgence of drive-in cinemas in Dubai, Sharjah and RAK!

Date night plans SORTED.

The concept of drive-in cinemas opening up to crowd-wary cinemagoers during the cooler months is a propelling solution to ensure social distancing in the months following the slow down of the global pandemic.