Dubai’s Confusing Weather May Just HIGH-Key Be Telling You To Stay Indoors This Eid Break

You might just think it’s nature telling you to stay indoors, but NO, in fact, it’s Dubai telling you to stay indoors! Major brownie points for those who can guess why… and if you guessed cloud-seeding then a 100 points to you.

The confusing weather thas been swamping over Dubai on Sunday afternoon, is the result of cloud seeding as confirmed by the National Center of Meteorology, (NCM).

Confused residents are completely shocked at the sudden change of weather that raged on with ZERO warning signs. From a hot and dusty morning to a sandy/dusty afternoon that was almost immediately followed by thunder and light showers.

…Sandstorm and rainstorm… what a great combo *facepalm*.