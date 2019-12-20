YAAS! Sunday Will Mark The Shortest Day Of The Year And The Official Start To Dubai’s Winter

The season that every living being in Dubai was praying for all throughout the hot, boiling, scorching summer months is FINALLY arriving this Sunday ladies and gentlemen. Get ready for sweater weather and showin’ off those over-sized boyfriend hoddies as a spokesperson from the National Center Meteorology (NCM) had confirmed that winter will officially onset upon the UAE on Sunday, December 22.

The wait for Dubai winter will officially be over from December 22, Sunday, 8.19am This year around winter will last until March 21 next year, and the UAE will see some of the coldest days around the end of January until the start of February 2020, according to reports from the Khaleej Times.

Waiting for winter in Dubai pic.twitter.com/sFfNKfzjwX — Rohit Jaggi (@rohiitjaggi) December 14, 2019

It’ll be a cold and wet start to winter this year in comparison to 2018 With the winter solstice falling on Sunday this year, temperatures are predicted to drop to 23-26°C in the inner lands, and 10-14°C in the mountain regions in the coming week.

Mountain regions, such as Jebel Jais are expected to see lows of 5-8°C To experience the ACTUAL cold weather, take a trip to the mountain ranges where you will experience the coolest temperatures throughout the Emirate. Although, residents and motorists are being cautioned to stay alert of flash floods in the wadis and slippery roads during the days with heavy rainfalls.