Dubai Police Is Helping Sell Inmates’ Products On Noon To Help Them Start A New Life

Dubai Police just did a thing, a good thing, another show of the force going above and beyond just the usual occupational tasks and making a difference in the community.

In collaboration with the online marketplace Noon, the Dubai Police have set up a special page just to sell handicrafts created by inmates, where all proceeds will go into spreading happiness among these inmates and their families. Beautiful initiative.

Dubai Police truly wants to help make a difference in every inmates’ life – by starting over

In a world where one would think the police would have nothing but a certain type of treatment towards inmates, comes Dubai Police, with initiatives that prove again and again how tolerant the Emirate is.