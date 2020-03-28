Dubai’s Amazing Community Is Standing Behind Tonight’s Earth Hour Initiative Like Never Before

In light of the many natural calamities that have taken place leading up to this year, that are continuing to devastate many counties, Dubai residents are standing behind Saturday night’s Earth Hour like never before.

Tonight, on Saturday, March 28, billions of people around the world including the UAE’s 9.4 million residents will be coming together to fight climate change by switching off their lights for an hour at 8:30pm local time.

The worldwide Earth Hour initiative, calls for people to turn off the lights and unnecessary electronic appliances at their homes for only ONE HOUR and to take a pledge to protect our planet. This initiate that draws millions of people to stand together in solidarity against climate change impacts the world on a massive scale.