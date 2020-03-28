Dubai’s Amazing Community Is Standing Behind Tonight’s Earth Hour Initiative Like Never Before
In light of the many natural calamities that have taken place leading up to this year, that are continuing to devastate many counties, Dubai residents are standing behind Saturday night’s Earth Hour like never before.
Tonight, on Saturday, March 28, billions of people around the world including the UAE’s 9.4 million residents will be coming together to fight climate change by switching off their lights for an hour at 8:30pm local time.
The worldwide Earth Hour initiative, calls for people to turn off the lights and unnecessary electronic appliances at their homes for only ONE HOUR and to take a pledge to protect our planet. This initiate that draws millions of people to stand together in solidarity against climate change impacts the world on a massive scale.
Do your part for Mother Nature (or for your mounting electricity bills) and turn off ALL your lights tonight at 8.30pm local time…
Try your best to turn off your electronic appliances as well.
‘Together our voice is stronger’: UAE and Dubai authorities are coming together and are strongly urging all residents to partake in tonight’s Earth Hour as well!
Add your voice to the Voice for Planet petition by, clicking here
Find out more about Earth Hour by visiting www.earthhour.org.
Nature is clearly thriving right now whilst the world is on lockdown to curb the spread of Covid-19
This just goes to show how much pollution the world has been facing because of human activity. It’s time to take responsibility and not wait for calamities to care for the planet. Care now.