Dubai Residents Are Praising Each Other For Not Panic Buying Amidst The Covid-19 Pandemic

Amidst the rising panic around the world surrounding the novel coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic, individuals around the globe are stock buying house supplies and wiping shelves out of toilet paper rolls, tissue boxes, food, sanitizers, disinfectants and etc. But this is far from reality in Dubai. Recently, Saad Mohseni, an Afghan-Australian businessman and entrepreneur took to Twitter to share pictures of a Dubai supermarket completely stocked with supplies on its shelves and implied how the emirate is completely prepped for the Covid-19. The CEO of MOBY group also hinted at Dubai being far ahead in its gameplan in comparison to “the civilised world”, and stated how developed countries around the world could take a page out Dubai’s book.

“Dubai this afternoon. No empty shelves, no panic, no queues, no fights… And plenty of toilet paper and sanitisers. The “civilised” world has a lot to learn from this neck of the woods”

Dubai this afternoon. No empty shelves, no panic, no queues, no fights….And plenty of toilet paper and sanitisers. The “civilised” world has a lot to learn from this neck of the woods pic.twitter.com/mE3dmOWS0B — Saad Mohseni (@saadmohseni) March 20, 2020

Netizens are insisting that the UAE is well regulated and policed because of its law-abiding and authoritarian residents that are willing to ‘listen to the authorities’… P.S. Listening to the instructions, advice and announcements made by your government is exceptionally crucial during these uncertain times.

It must help that the UAE is quite authoritarian and that a willingness to listen to the authorities is thus, for a lack of a better word, inoculated. — Wasim Mustafa ن (@yellowsaxifrage) March 20, 2020

Tweeps have rung in and shared the situation in their respective countries: One netizen from the Netherlands informed how the country there has been refilled with ‘fresh food, fresh bread and enough toilet paper for 10 years’ as well

Stay safe 🌷 — ﮼حميد،بن،يوسف🇦🇪 (@ALamiri) March 20, 2020

Other worried residents have made it clear that they will not be entering supermarkets during the Covid-19 pandemic and are relying on online apps to order their groceries and home supplies

I've been ordering online groceries, no way I'm entering supermarkets now with so many people still not keeping distance.

Especially the first days when the low iq were going crazy.. you'd be a fool to be there.

Be smart, online groceries and take out. — Cryptoe (@Cryptoe9) March 20, 2020