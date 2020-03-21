د . إAEDSRر . س

Popular reads right about now

Dubai Residents Are Praising Each Other For Not Panic Buying Amidst The Covid-19 Pandemic

Author profile image

By

0
Article Featured Image

Amidst the rising panic around the world surrounding the novel coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic, individuals around the globe are stock buying house supplies and wiping shelves out of toilet paper rolls, tissue boxes, food, sanitizers, disinfectants and etc. But this is far from reality in Dubai.

Recently, Saad Mohseni, an Afghan-Australian businessman and entrepreneur took to Twitter to share pictures of a Dubai supermarket completely stocked with supplies on its shelves and implied how the emirate is completely prepped for the Covid-19.

The CEO of MOBY group also hinted at Dubai being far ahead in its gameplan in comparison to “the civilised world”, and stated how developed countries around the world could take a page out Dubai’s book.

“Dubai this afternoon. No empty shelves, no panic, no queues, no fights… And plenty of toilet paper and sanitisers. The “civilised” world has a lot to learn from this neck of the woods”

Netizens are insisting that the UAE is well regulated and policed because of its law-abiding and authoritarian residents that are willing to ‘listen to the authorities’…

P.S. Listening to the instructions, advice and announcements made by your government is exceptionally crucial during these uncertain times.

Tweeps have rung in and shared the situation in their respective countries: One netizen from the Netherlands informed how the country there has been refilled with ‘fresh food, fresh bread and enough toilet paper for 10 years’ as well

Other worried residents have made it clear that they will not be entering supermarkets during the Covid-19 pandemic and are relying on online apps to order their groceries and home supplies

MoHAP has advised the public to adhere to precautionary measures and to practise social distancing, to prevent the further spread of COVID-19 and ensure the overall health and safety of the community in the UAE.

Comments
Share this

You may also love

View All

Latest Podcast

Thank you for subscribing!

Your email has been added to our list.

lovindubai.com says

Do you agree to share your location with us?