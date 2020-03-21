Dubai Residents Are Praising Each Other For Not Panic Buying Amidst The Covid-19 Pandemic
Amidst the rising panic around the world surrounding the novel coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic, individuals around the globe are stock buying house supplies and wiping shelves out of toilet paper rolls, tissue boxes, food, sanitizers, disinfectants and etc. But this is far from reality in Dubai.
Recently, Saad Mohseni, an Afghan-Australian businessman and entrepreneur took to Twitter to share pictures of a Dubai supermarket completely stocked with supplies on its shelves and implied how the emirate is completely prepped for the Covid-19.
The CEO of MOBY group also hinted at Dubai being far ahead in its gameplan in comparison to “the civilised world”, and stated how developed countries around the world could take a page out Dubai’s book.
“Dubai this afternoon. No empty shelves, no panic, no queues, no fights… And plenty of toilet paper and sanitisers. The “civilised” world has a lot to learn from this neck of the woods”
Netizens are insisting that the UAE is well regulated and policed because of its law-abiding and authoritarian residents that are willing to ‘listen to the authorities’…
P.S. Listening to the instructions, advice and announcements made by your government is exceptionally crucial during these uncertain times.