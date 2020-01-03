YAAS! DXB Airports Have Officially Banned Single-Use Plastic Which Was Put Into Effect From January 2020
Starting this new year the single-use plastic will be phased out of all DXB airports including their partners and vendors
Starting from initially eliminating plastic cutlery, straws, takeaway food packaging and polythene bags from cafés the next phase which will pan out over the next 12 months, will see plastic products in customer spaces as well as in production areas being replaced with greener alternatives.
According to WAM, recycling facilities will also be added to customer-facing areas, allowing passengers to properly dispose of thousands of tonnes of single-use plastic, each year.
‘We are committed to not only removing single-use plastics but in their place provide appropriate and sustainable alternatives…’
Says Eugene Barry, executive vice president of Commercial at Dubai Airports on the transition of the DXB Airports into a more environmentally-friendly travel space.