YAAS! DXB Airports Have Officially Banned Single-Use Plastic Which Was Put Into Effect From January 2020

The announcement to go environmentally-friendly was made earlier in 2019 as a part of the airport’s World Environment Day celebrations, where DXB and Dubai World Central Airport (DWC) pledged to ban single-use plastic from the number of businesses effective from January 1, 2020.

Dubai International Airport (DXB) has put its initiative of banning single-use plastic on full swing now as effective from January 2020, the world’s busiest international airport has officially taken steps to go green.

This year is all about the go green or go home kinda movement. With the topic of climate change becoming more and more severe with each passing day, the world is taking notice of the crisis and each country is now stepping up to take steps on reducing their carbon footprints and eliminating the plight of single-use plastic.

Starting this new year the single-use plastic will be phased out of all DXB airports including their partners and vendors

Starting from initially eliminating plastic cutlery, straws, takeaway food packaging and polythene bags from cafés the next phase which will pan out over the next 12 months, will see plastic products in customer spaces as well as in production areas being replaced with greener alternatives.

According to WAM, recycling facilities will also be added to customer-facing areas, allowing passengers to properly dispose of thousands of tonnes of single-use plastic, each year.