UAE Residents “Slightly” Felt The Effect Of Earthquake Tremors Last Night
Did you feel a small quake on Tuesday evening?
A 4.9 magnitude earthquake hit Iran 19.24pm and the tremors were slightly felt by Dubai residents.
The National Centre of Meteorology reported the quake on Twitter adding that though the earthquake, which had its epicentre in the South of Iran was felt, it had no effect.
A 4.9 Magnitude Earthquake on Richter scale is recorded in South of Iran at 19:24, 28-01-2020 "UAE time” According to the NCM “National Seismic Network, Slightly felt by residents without any effect.
— المركز الوطني للأرصاد (@NCMS_media) January 28, 2020
This is not the first time the UAE has felt tremors
The geographical proximity of the UAE and Iran means that earthquakes with an epicentre in the South of Iran have previously been felt by UAE residents.
Did you feel shakes last night?
Did you feel an earthquake last night?
The NCM reported a 4.9 Magnitude Earthquake on the Richter scale in South of Iran at 19:24 UAE time. Adding it was slightly felt by UAE residents, "without any effect"
— Lovin Dubai (@lovindubai) January 29, 2020