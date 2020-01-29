د . إAEDSRر . س

UAE Residents “Slightly” Felt The Effect Of Earthquake Tremors Last Night

Did you feel a small quake on Tuesday evening?

A 4.9 magnitude earthquake hit Iran 19.24pm and the tremors were slightly felt by Dubai residents.

The National Centre of Meteorology reported the quake on Twitter adding that though the earthquake, which had its epicentre in the South of Iran was felt, it had no effect.

This is not the first time the UAE has felt tremors

The geographical proximity of the UAE and Iran means that earthquakes with an epicentre in the South of Iran have previously been felt by UAE residents.

Did you feel shakes last night?

