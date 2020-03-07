د . إAEDSRر . س

FAKE NEWS: Rumours Of Egyptians Banned From Entering The UAE Are False 

After false rumours of Egyptians being banned from entering the UAE started circulating the net, amidst the evolving coronavirus situation, the General Civil Aviation Authority, GCAA, put out a statement to clarify such claims on Friday.

The GCAA DENIED all social media reports about banning entry of arrivals from Egypt to the country, the statement described such reports as false and misleading.

These baseless and misleading rumours have left a number of travellers, UAE residents and foreign workers around the world confused and panicked.

The GCAA has urged the public to avoid circulating untrue rumours on social media and confirms that it is the only official source for any aviation-related information for the UAE

