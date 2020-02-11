د . إAEDSRر . س

The Ministry Has Just Confirmed The Eighth Case Of New Coronavirus In The UAE

An Indian expat is the eight confirmed new case of Coronavirus in the UAE.

The Ministry of Health and Prevention announced on Twitter on Monday that the patient had interacted with a recently diagnosed person before contracting the virus.

The total number of people with the Coronavirus in the UAE is now 8 after a 73-year-old Chinese woman was fully cured

What is Novel Coronavirus?

The Ministry has shared the symptoms and emergency numbers you can contact for medical support

Wash your hands thoroughly and avoid shaking hands

