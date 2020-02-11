The Ministry Has Just Confirmed The Eighth Case Of New Coronavirus In The UAE
An Indian expat is the eight confirmed new case of Coronavirus in the UAE.
The Ministry of Health and Prevention announced on Twitter on Monday that the patient had interacted with a recently diagnosed person before contracting the virus.
The Ministry of Health and Prevention announced today the eighth confirmed case of new #coronavirus in the UAE, which is an Indian national who had interacted with a recently diagnosed person.#mohap_uae
— وزارة الصحة ووقاية المجتمع الإماراتية – MOHAP UAE (@mohapuae) February 10, 2020
The total number of people with the Coronavirus in the UAE is now 8 after a 73-year-old Chinese woman was fully cured
What is Novel Coronavirus?
What is novel #coronavirus nCoV #ncov2019#mohap_uae pic.twitter.com/0KLynNVycT
— وزارة الصحة ووقاية المجتمع الإماراتية – MOHAP UAE (@mohapuae) February 10, 2020
The Ministry has shared the symptoms and emergency numbers you can contact for medical support
في حال طلب أي دعم أو استفسار طبي يرجى التواصل على الأرقام الموضحة أعلاه
.
.
For medical support or inquiry please contact the above numbers#فيروس_كورونا_الجديد #فيروس_كورونا#كورونا#وزارة_الصحة_ووقاية_المجتمع_الإمارات#corpnavirus#ncov2019#mohap_uae pic.twitter.com/KmicoQITgO
— وزارة الصحة ووقاية المجتمع الإماراتية – MOHAP UAE (@mohapuae) January 31, 2020
Wash your hands thoroughly and avoid shaking hands
طريقة السلام والتحية بين الأشخاص أثناء وجود أعراض الأمراض التنفسية كالسعال والعطس من خلال اتباع هذه الارشادات الوقائية
.
.
How to greet people while having respiratory symptoms such as a cough and a cold#فيروس_كورونا_الجديد #فيروس_كورونا#كورونا#corpnavirus#ncov2019 pic.twitter.com/QpQfFYG7GQ
— وزارة الصحة ووقاية المجتمع الإماراتية – MOHAP UAE (@mohapuae) January 31, 2020