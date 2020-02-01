Dubai Residents Are Pressurising Emirates Airlines To Stop Flying Passengers To And From China
In wake of the rapidly-spreading Wuhan coronavirus, with confirmed cases nearing a shocking figure of 12,000, a number of countries such as Australia and the US have temporarily suspended entry to noncitizens who have recently travelled to China.
This new instalment has led Dubai residents to take a stand on social media and have called upon Emirates airlines to ban all its flights to and from China until the spread of the virus is brought under control. Emirates is known for always putting its customers first, thus are taking the necessary precautions to ensure the health and safety of its crew as well as passengers.
Other than Emirates being put under the microscope, netizens from around the world are urging various airlines to suspend all flights to and fro China in hopes that it will limit the spread of coronavirus to their countries. Other than sparking travel bans, the new virus is also igniting outbreaks of tragic anti-Chinese xenophobia around the world.
The number of confirmed coronavirus cases nationwide in China has totalled up to 11,791 with a death toll of 259
A man tweeted under a post by the Emirates Airlines, asking the airlines to suspend all flights to China as it endangers the lives of cabin crews and the lives of the people residing in the UAE.
Tweeps are pressurizing the airlines to suspend their flights to the epicentre of the viral coronavirus outbreak
Some tweeps have shown a more aggressive approach and have criticised the airlines with a shocking accusation
Turkish Airlines have released a statement announcing that ‘all flights to the Republic of China between the dates Feb 1-Feb 9 have been cancelled due to the Coronavirus outbreak’
Under their post, social media users have similarly urged other flights as well to take a step and put place a temp travel ban to China