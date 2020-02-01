Dubai Residents Are Pressurising Emirates Airlines To Stop Flying Passengers To And From China

In wake of the rapidly-spreading Wuhan coronavirus, with confirmed cases nearing a shocking figure of 12,000, a number of countries such as Australia and the US have temporarily suspended entry to noncitizens who have recently travelled to China.

This new instalment has led Dubai residents to take a stand on social media and have called upon Emirates airlines to ban all its flights to and from China until the spread of the virus is brought under control. Emirates is known for always putting its customers first, thus are taking the necessary precautions to ensure the health and safety of its crew as well as passengers.

Other than Emirates being put under the microscope, netizens from around the world are urging various airlines to suspend all flights to and fro China in hopes that it will limit the spread of coronavirus to their countries. Other than sparking travel bans, the new virus is also igniting outbreaks of tragic anti-Chinese xenophobia around the world.