Coronavirus: Emirates Passengers Can Now Delay Or Adjust Travel Dates Without Imposed Fees
On Saturday, Emirates Airlines announced its waiver policy, where it will be providing customers with more flexibility, choice and value for all booked tickets issued on or from Saturday, March 7 until March 31, 2020.
The new policy that covers all existing destinations across the Emirates network will allow its passengers the choice of changing their travel dates without an imposed re-issuance fee. The waiver will provide Emirates’ customers with peace of mind should they decide to change their travel plans due to the evolving Covid-19 situation.
Travellers will now be able to alter their booking to any date for travel within an 11-month date range in the same booking class without change any penalties. HOWEVER, the difference in fare, if applicable applies.
(Fare differences or applicable taxes may apply if you wish to change your bookings to a different fare class).
“We want our customers to feel fully supported, comfortable and confident when making travel plans… without incurring change fees should they decide to delay or adjust dates…”
Adnan Kazim, Chief Commercial Officer, Emirates Airline mentioned in a statement. He further added that, “The situation remains dynamic and we will continue to look at ways to provide flexibility, convenience and peace of mind for our customers.”
Emirates Skywards will also be providing flexibility to its members who have been impacted by Covid-19 through imposed travel restrictions and flight reductions. Skywards Platinum, Gold and Silver members can maintain their current status by fulfilling 80% of their tier travel requirements between March 31 – June 30, 2020.
Emirates is taking its aircraft cleaning process to the NEXT level through additional precautionary measures of implementing enhanced disinfecting procedures after flights from destinations most affected by Covid-19
If the airline is alerted of a confirmed or suspected Covid-19 case, teams will be immediately deployed for a deeper cleaning to disinfect all cabins of that aircraft with stronger, approved chemicals.
Current refund and rebooking conditions for tickets issued before 5 March still apply. Customers impacted due to cancellations of flights impacted by the Covid-19 virus are advised to check emirates.com for rebooking or rerouting options.