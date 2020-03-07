Coronavirus: Emirates Passengers Can Now Delay Or Adjust Travel Dates Without Imposed Fees

On Saturday, Emirates Airlines announced its waiver policy, where it will be providing customers with more flexibility, choice and value for all booked tickets issued on or from Saturday, March 7 until March 31, 2020.

The new policy that covers all existing destinations across the Emirates network will allow its passengers the choice of changing their travel dates without an imposed re-issuance fee. The waiver will provide Emirates’ customers with peace of mind should they decide to change their travel plans due to the evolving Covid-19 situation.

Travellers will now be able to alter their booking to any date for travel within an 11-month date range in the same booking class without change any penalties. HOWEVER, the difference in fare, if applicable applies.

(Fare differences or applicable taxes may apply if you wish to change your bookings to a different fare class).