EXCLUSIVE: Emirates Is Withdrawing Some Flight Discount Luxuries For Employees

Emirates has announced its withdrawing some special flight benefits enjoyed by employees.

This is big news for Emirates crew who have enjoyed increased flight benefits for a number of years.

‘Special Tickets’ were introduced in 2014, to extend travel benefits to employees and relatives. But the airline now admits the benefits have impacted Emirates revenue, according to an internal circular seen by Lovin Dubai. (Read the full outline for the decision below,)

Tickets until December 31, 2019 will be honoured, however, from January 1, 2020 the new rules will be enforced.