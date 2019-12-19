د . إAEDSRر . س

Popular reads right about now

EXCLUSIVE: Emirates Is Withdrawing Some Flight Discount Luxuries For Employees

Author profile image

By

0
Article Featured Image

Emirates has announced its withdrawing some special flight benefits enjoyed by employees.

This is big news for Emirates crew who have enjoyed increased flight benefits for a number of years.

‘Special Tickets’ were introduced in 2014, to extend travel benefits to employees and relatives. But the airline now admits the benefits have impacted Emirates revenue, according to an internal circular seen by Lovin Dubai. (Read the full outline for the decision below,)

Tickets until December 31, 2019 will be honoured, however, from January 1, 2020 the new rules will be enforced.

Staff will now have access to Cat C Wider Eligibility tickets

This means each employee will be allocated 15 tickets each year, which can be shared with non-direct family members.

Emirates has asked all employees to understand the reason behind the change, as it focuses on building a financially strong, future-proof business.

Comments
Share this

You may also love

View All

Latest Podcast

Thank you for subscribing!

Your email has been added to our list.

lovindubai.com says

Do you agree to share your location with us?