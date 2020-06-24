Emirates Suspends Inbound Flights From Pakistan After Registering Multiple COVID-19 Cases Amidst Passengers

According to local reports, Emirates airline has suspended ALL inbound expat flights from Pakistan with immediate effect from Wednesday, June 24.

However, outbound repatriation flights from the UAE back to Pakistan will continue to operate as normal.

This decision has been attributed to accounts of COVID-19 positive passengers flying on Emirates to Hong Kong on Saturday. Recent reports claim that the COIVD-19 cases ‘were all returnees from Pakistan’

“Following the announcement of positive COVID-19 cases in Hong Kong relating to certain passengers who travelled on our flights, Emirates has taken the decision to temporarily suspend passenger services from Pakistan, from June 24, 04:00 Pakistan LT.”

As mentioned in a statement in a Gulf News article. The statement went on to say,