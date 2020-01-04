Emirati Business Man Sets An Example For UAE Residents As He Cleans Up The Desert With His Team

His Excellency (HE) Marwan bin Jassim Al Sarkal, The Executive Chairman of Sharjah Investment and Development Authority is one of the main faces of Sharjah’s BOOMING tourism and business industry.

Turning all of Shurooq’s major projects and initiatives into majorly successful operations, under his vision and leadership, Al Sarkal with his golden hands has always led the corporation into achieving nothing but the best.

While the rest of the world was busy partying away on the last day of 2019, Al Sarkal plus his team, being perfect role models to the residents and citizens of the UAE, headed to a desert in Sharjah. They then began cleaning up the litter and scraps from around the area on the morning of December 31, 2019.