Emirati Citizens Will Now Benefit From Land Plots And Mortgages Worth AED5.6 Billion

Working to ensure that Emiratis enjoy the HIGHEST standards of living, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE, has issued directives to allocate 3,000 land plots and mortgages worth a total of AED5.6 billion ($1.52 billion) to UAE citizens.

The decision seeks to provide UAE citizens with housing that meets their needs, in reflection with HH Sheikh Mohammed’s keenness to help local Emirati families live a life of prosperity and happiness.