Emirati Citizens Will Now Benefit From Land Plots And Mortgages Worth AED5.6 Billion
Working to ensure that Emiratis enjoy the HIGHEST standards of living, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE, has issued directives to allocate 3,000 land plots and mortgages worth a total of AED5.6 billion ($1.52 billion) to UAE citizens.
The decision seeks to provide UAE citizens with housing that meets their needs, in reflection with HH Sheikh Mohammed’s keenness to help local Emirati families live a life of prosperity and happiness.
Dubai will begin distributing 3,000 land plots to eligible Emiratis after Eid Al Fitr…
As stated by Director General of Dubai Municipality Dawood Al Hajri.
Residents in the area will enjoy key services that include amenities and utilities of the highest international standards once the plots get distributed
As reported by the Dubai Media Office, ‘one set of plots will be allotted in a 274-hectare piece of land in Nad Hessa located on Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road, while the second set of plots will be allotted in a 128-hectare land in Al Aweer.’
Thanks to HH Sheikh Mohammed, locals in the region will be thriving like never before!!