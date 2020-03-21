These Incredibly Emotional Mother’s Day Tweets By Dubai Residents Will Have You Sobbing!
Life doesn’t come with a manual, it comes with a mother.
Our mothers and mother-like-figures have done and sacrificed so much for us. They are the pillars of strength that hold a family together and keeps each member in check. From teaching and supporting to caring, nurturing and worrying, the emotions that a mother goes through on a daily basis worrying about her family is beyond unfathomable.
Mothers put everyone ahead of their happiness… for them, the family always comes first and then herself. This Mother’s Day it’s time to show our mothers that she comes FIRST! Dubai residents are doing just that and have tweeted out dozens of sentimental Mother’s Day messages on social media expressing their gratitude towards their mums, and these emotional messages will get you tearing up big time.
*You by the end of this article*
Your mother was and will forever remain your very first home…
Only one tweet down and already sobbing here people!!!!