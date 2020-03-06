A Video Of An Empty Pilgrimage Site Of Kaaba Amidst Covid-19 Outbreak Leaves The Internet Stunned

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia had recently suspended the entry of Muslim pilgrims to the country for the purpose of Umrah (a year-round pilgrimage ) and visiting the Prophet’s Mosque temporarily, to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus to Makkah and Medina. Since the temporary ban, multiple pictures and videos of a deserted Kaaba at Islam’s holiest sites has completely taken over the internet and is trending all over the world, with people expressing their fear and concern over the situation. One video, in particular, has gone extremely viral where the Kaaba can be seen completely vacated by the Saudi authorities to conduct a deep cleaning and sterilisation of the site. Netizens are feeling floundered by the surreal visuals as this is one of the rare times when the Grand Mosque has been COMPLETELY empty.

On Thursday, the ground floor of Mecca’s Great Mosque was completely cleared out for preventative disinfecting of the site and carpets

#CoronaVirusUpdate #Saudi authorities have cleared the tawaf area in the #Kaaba in holy city of #Mecca to give it a "deep clean" – never seen it so empty. pic.twitter.com/qtOWmXDwKV — Ghulam Abbas Shah (@ghulamabbasshah) March 5, 2020

Although the ground floor of Mataf at Masjid al-Haram (Mosque in Mecca, Saudi Arabia) has been closed for sterilisation, Tawaf continues to take place on the second floor and on the terrace

People are still performing tawaf on first floor, second floor and on the terrace.#Makkah #Mecca #CoronaVirus pic.twitter.com/obt9cpYuo1 — Fawaz Rasheed (@Fze32) March 5, 2020

Tweeps are sharing surreal pictures of Makkah being completely deserted and are feeling ‘heartbroken’ at the sight BUT are also praising the authorities for their continuous efforts to curb the spread of the virus!

Great decisions to prevent #Coronvirus spread but the seen is heart breaking. Makkah has never been this empty #منظر_الحرم #mecca #Makkah pic.twitter.com/QUBoZXYhjM — Dina I (@DinaTheeGreat) March 5, 2020

The internet is shocked at the deserted site of Mecca and are praying that the critical Covid-19 situation around the world is constrained asap!

This thing is happening for the first time in history #Mecca 🕋Saudi Arabia 🇸🇦 pic.twitter.com/4SPKL9awTD — mohammad (@msma6233) March 5, 2020

Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Health announced three new cases of Covid-19 on Thursday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in Saudi Arabia to five