A Video Of An Empty Pilgrimage Site Of Kaaba Amidst Covid-19 Outbreak Leaves The Internet Stunned
The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia had recently suspended the entry of Muslim pilgrims to the country for the purpose of Umrah (a year-round pilgrimage ) and visiting the Prophet’s Mosque temporarily, to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus to Makkah and Medina.
Since the temporary ban, multiple pictures and videos of a deserted Kaaba at Islam’s holiest sites has completely taken over the internet and is trending all over the world, with people expressing their fear and concern over the situation.
One video, in particular, has gone extremely viral where the Kaaba can be seen completely vacated by the Saudi authorities to conduct a deep cleaning and sterilisation of the site. Netizens are feeling floundered by the surreal visuals as this is one of the rare times when the Grand Mosque has been COMPLETELY empty.
On Thursday, the ground floor of Mecca’s Great Mosque was completely cleared out for preventative disinfecting of the site and carpets
Although the ground floor of Mataf at Masjid al-Haram (Mosque in Mecca, Saudi Arabia) has been closed for sterilisation, Tawaf continues to take place on the second floor and on the terrace
Tweeps are sharing surreal pictures of Makkah being completely deserted and are feeling ‘heartbroken’ at the sight
BUT are also praising the authorities for their continuous efforts to curb the spread of the virus!