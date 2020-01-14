Important New Laws Regarding DIFC End-Of-Service Gratuity Have Been Announced

Amendments to the DIFC Employment Laws and new regulations have been made to introduce a new end of service savings plan.

Employees under DIFC jurisdiction take note!

HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai enacted the Employment Law Amendment Law No. 4 of 2020 this week.

The current end-of-service gratuity payment regime, which has been in place since 2004, has been replaced with the new Qualifying Scheme workplace savings scheme and employers will soon need to start paying a minimum of 5.83% of your monthly wage to the scheme, on your behalf.