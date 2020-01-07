Etihad Will Waive Flight Change Fees For All Passengers Affected By The Australia Bushfires
Australia is currently in the middle of an unprecedented natural disaster.
14.5 million acres have burned, and 480 million animals have been affected. This is just the beginning of bushfire season and residents fear for what’s to come.
16,000 Australians live and work in the UAE, and Etihad, the Abu Dhabi based carrier has announced it will waive flight change fees for passengers affected by the ongoing fires.
The full statement here
“Australia is a key and highly valued market in the global network of Etihad Airways, the national airline of the United Arab Emirates, with the three largest cities, Sydney, Melbourne and Brisbane all served daily.
As part of its international workforce, Etihad is also the proud employer of more than 300 Australian nationals outside Australia, who, with their families, number more than 1,000. Most reside in the UAE capital, Abu Dhabi, where the airline is based.
In total, some 16,000 Australian nationals live and work in the UAE.
In response to the country’s devastating bushfires, Etihad Airways will waive flight change fees for Australian residents affected by this ongoing national emergency. The waivers will apply for travel to or from Australia.
UAE-based Australians, or those in Australia seeking changes to their Etihad flights as a result of the fire emergency, should contact Etihad Guest Services in the UAE on +971 600 555 666 or in Australia on (+61) 1300 532 215
In addition to passenger fee waivers, the airline will also work in partnership with Emirates Red Crescent to raise funds within the UAE to help support bushfire relief.”
Etihad is working in partnership with Emirates Red Crescent to raise funds within the UAE
You can support disaster relief by helping an emergency relief fund.
Red Cross has been on the ground since July – more information on how you can support the emergency services here.
Over 6.3 Million hectares burnt, 2500 buildings destroyed, 500 million+ animals have died and 25 lives lost
The fires here in Australia are so awful, it’s hard to find someone that’s not effected by them in someway.
Over 6.3 Million hectares (24,000 sq mi) burnt so far
2500 buildings destroyed
500 million+ animals have died
25 lives lost
Thousands evacuated#AustraliaBurns pic.twitter.com/W64JxlvNyN
