A Woman Has Been Jailed For Six Months After Outrageous Behaviour On An Etihad Flight

A British woman has been jailed for six months after headbutting an Etihad flight attendant.

Demi Burton was on an Etihad flight from Manchester to Abu Dhabi when she was refused alcohol. In response, she attacked passengers and crew, forcing people to intervene and restrain her.

The 20-year-old has already consumed alcohol when she got on board and continued to drink until the flight crew declined her. She also made uncomfortable sexual references to male passengers during a four-hour tirade, according to reports.