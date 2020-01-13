UAE Proves Its Commitment To Regional Stability By Holding Talks With European Leaders
On Sunday, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces received a phone call from France’s President Emmanuel Macron.
The two discussed bilateral relations of the two nations and discussed ways to further strengthen the strong friendship between the two.
Image Credits: WAM
The two stressed how important it is to work towards attaining stability in the Middle East
The phone call continued with both leaders exchanging opinion on the recent regional and global developments of mutual interest and stressed on the vitality of working towards stability in the region, which includes reducing the tension that ‘threatens security and stability,’ according to WAM.
He also received a phone call from German chancellor Angela Merkel
….where they both discussed how important it is for Germany and the UAE to cooperate and work together to enhance relations in the best interest of both nations. The two also talked about working to contain tension and avoid escalation by prioritising dialogue and wisdom when dealing with these issues in the Middle East.