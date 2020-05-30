Keep Calm Golfers Because The Official Date For The 2020 European Golf Tour Has Been Announced

Following the suspension of the 2020 season on March 8 due to the ongoing global COVID-19 crisis, the European Tour will return to action initially behind closed doors on July 22 and run through until December.

Well isn’t this just tee-rific?! At least this one sport is pulling through unlike many other major sports tournaments that have been indefinitely cancelled because of the raging virus.

Golf’s European Tour will resume with a run of six tournaments over six weeks in the UK, starting with the British Masters, which will be hosted by Lee Westwood, and played at Close House, near Newcastle in the northeast of

England, from Wednesday, July 22 to Saturday, July 25 – a week earlier than originally scheduled.

The much anticipated season will run until December and all tournaments will be subject to stringent safety and testing protocols

Moreover, the Four Rolex Series events that includes the World Tour Championship in Dubai will take place in December.

While the intention remains to crown a new Race to Dubai Champion on Sunday, December 13, the European Tour’s Tournament Committee agreed that all members in the 2020 categories and their ranking will remain the SAME in 2021 with related playing rights being protected to the absolute maximum possible in the 2021 season.

*Pheww.