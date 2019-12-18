د . إAEDSRر . س

Popular reads right about now

Eva Longoria’s Sentiments On Arabic Coffee While In Dubai’s Desert Is All Of Us

Author profile image

By

0
Article Featured Image

We love the fact that many Hollywood celebrities love Dubai so much, they just keep coming back.

Everyone’s favourite ‘Desperate Housewife’, Eva Longoria, is back in town- this time with her son, what a full circle! And she’s doing the most in Dubai deserts, attending gala events and showing her child the beauty of the culture.

In addition to star’s visit, she has also shared a sentiment on Arabic coffee, proving once and for all why the region LOVES this woman so much.

Eva Longoria prefers her coffee Arabic vs the usual main go-tos

The 44-year-old actress shared images with her son at Al Qudra Lake, enjoying a full Arabic coffee prep.

View this post on Instagram

Arabic coffee ☕️ #BetterThanStarbucks

A post shared by Eva Longoria Baston (@evalongoria) on

Getting the full Emirati hospitality experience

View this post on Instagram

Dubai by Desert 🐫

A post shared by Eva Longoria Baston (@evalongoria) on

She also attended the Global Gift Foundation event at Waldorf Astoria on Tuesday night

Of course, what’s a trip to Dubai without the Nusret stop?

Such a full circle! Just 4 years ago, Eva Longoria got her dreamy proposal in Dubai’s desert

Comments
Share this

You may also love

View All

Latest Podcast

Thank you for subscribing!

Your email has been added to our list.

lovindubai.com says

Do you agree to share your location with us?