You Might Just End Up Running Into These Famed Bollywood Stars That Are Currently Stranded In The UAE With the world coming to a complete stand-still mode in light of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, a number of UAE expats have been stuck abroad, desperately wanting to return back to their families here and vice versa. Many visitors that came down to the Emirates before the imposed lockdown have been stuck here for a while as well waiting for normal passenger flights to resume so they can head back to their homeland. Amongst those waiting to return home are these four HEE-UGE Bollywood stars that are household names back in India. Mouni Roy, Sonu Nigam, Sachiin Joshi and Maanyata Dutt have been stranded in the UAE for quite some time now, with their family and friends hopelessly waiting for them in India to return back at home.

‘Gold’ actress, Mouni Roy has been stranded in Abu Dhabi since March The top B-town actress, singer, Kathak dancer and former model had come down to the capital for a magazine shoot back in March, and extended her trip for another two weeks to catch up with friends… but little did she know that her two-week visitation would end up in a 2 MONTH long cast away from home. Although the actress misses her fam back home, she is grateful for her supportive friends here and has frequently spoken out on her social media handles praising the UAE authorities for their ongoing efforts to combat COVID-19 and is strictly adhering to all social distancing rules.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by mon (@imouniroy) on May 11, 2020 at 6:01am PDT

Indian entrepreneur Maanyata Dutt has been video calling hubby (Bollywood actor Sanjay Dut), every day whilst stranded in Dubai Indian entrepreneur and the current C.E.O. of Sanjay Dutt Productions, Maanayata Dutt flew down to the city with her two kids to spend some time in her Dubai home but faced the same fate at thousands of others when the country halted all aviation activity and imposed a lockdown. Maanayata spends a lot of virtual time calling with her hubby, who’s waiting for her back in India, and the famed husband-wife duo are using their platforms to spread awareness of the importance of staying at home and cooperating with the authorities during these crucial times.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sanjay Dutt (@duttsanjay) on Dec 24, 2019 at 9:22pm PST

Although stuck in Dubai, the golden voice of India, Sonu Nigam has held a number of virtual concerts to entertain his fans all around the world as they spend their time in self-isolation Bollywood’s beloved playback singer, Sonu Nigam, who refers to this wonderful city as his second home is currently spending time in the emirate as well. He’s using the self-isolation time to bond with his young son Nevaan, who studies in a Dubai school and is using his platform to keep ALL his fans and followers entertained with virtual, LIVE and free concerts! The renowned singer has also applauded Dubai authorities for all their hard work and ongoing efforts to mitigate coronavirus infections.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sonu Nigam (@sonunigamofficial) on Mar 16, 2019 at 9:34am PDT

The producer and Indian cinema actor, Sachiin Joshi, has been forced to quarantine at his home in Palm Jumeirah, Dubai The esteemed actor-entrepreneur Sachiin Joshi is currently self-isolating at his home in Dubai BUT has been non-stop contributing to the fight against the novel virus. The actor-entrepreneur has donated his hotel in Mumbai as a quarantine facility for COVID-19 patients and instead of firing his employees, Joshi has put his employees towards helping frontline medical workers in their fight against the ongoing pandemic. How amazing is that?!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sachiin Joshi (@sachiinjjoshi) on Feb 26, 2019 at 4:25pm PST