HH Sheikh Hamdan Took Part In A Horse Race In Saudi And Ended Up Winning The Cup

HH Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Crown Prince of Dubai, made the family proud as he won horse race in Saudi Arabia on Saturday. The Crown Prince was cheered on by none other than his father, HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, at the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques Endurance Cup 2020. Faz3 got the love and support from family- right after winning the cup Image Credits: Dubai Media Office

The 120km endurance race took place in the stunning Al Ula

Those in the competition need to go through four laps through the desert dunes and mountain peaks

The prize? An AED14.69 million jackpot