HH Sheikh Hamdan Took Part In A Horse Race In Saudi And Ended Up Winning The Cup
HH Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Crown Prince of Dubai, made the family proud as he won horse race in Saudi Arabia on Saturday. The Crown Prince was cheered on by none other than his father, HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, at the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques Endurance Cup 2020.
Faz3 got the love and support from family- right after winning the cup
Image Credits: Dubai Media Office
The 120km endurance race took place in the stunning Al Ula
Those in the competition need to go through four laps through the desert dunes and mountain peaks
The prize? An AED14.69 million jackpot
This is one of the biggest endurance races in the Middle East
The competition saw 200 competitors from around the world, and HH Sheikh Hamdan took four hours and 35 minutes to achieve his victorious cup.
Mabrook, Faz3 (Congrats)!