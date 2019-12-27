WATCH: Fazza’s Magical Video Of The Solar Eclipse Will Leave You Spellbound
Leave it to the Dubai Crown Prince to post the PERFECT capture of the solar eclipse that dawned over the Middle East yesterday.
His Highness Sheikh Hamdan Bin Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Dubai Crown Prince and Chairman of Dubai Executive Council shared a stunningly captivating video of Thursday’s natural phenomena that left Dubai residents in awe of the smooth flow of the video.
Garnering more than 600k views in less than 24 hours of the video being up on Instagram just goes on to show the brilliance of the video.
The video of a crescent sun transitioning into a ring of fire is BEYOND bliss
The heavenly rays radiating from the sun literally gave the illusion of the sky looking like amber silk.
Fazza also shared mesmerising pictures of the moon covering the sun at different angles
This unusual sight captured flawlessly!