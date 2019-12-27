د . إAEDSRر . س

Popular reads right about now

WATCH: Fazza’s Magical Video Of The Solar Eclipse Will Leave You Spellbound

Author profile image

By

0
Article Featured Image

Leave it to the Dubai Crown Prince to post the PERFECT capture of the solar eclipse that dawned over the Middle East yesterday.

His Highness Sheikh Hamdan Bin Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Dubai Crown Prince and Chairman of Dubai Executive Council shared a stunningly captivating video of Thursday’s natural phenomena that left Dubai residents in awe of the smooth flow of the video.

Garnering more than 600k views in less than 24 hours of the video being up on Instagram just goes on to show the brilliance of the video.

The video of a crescent sun transitioning into a ring of fire is BEYOND bliss

The heavenly rays radiating from the sun literally gave the illusion of the sky looking like amber silk.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Fazza (@faz3) on

Fazza also shared mesmerising pictures of the moon covering the sun at different angles

This unusual sight captured flawlessly!

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Fazza (@faz3) on

Thursday’s annular solar eclipse was visible from the UAE for the first time in over 170 years and the next one is said to appear in the UAE after 83 whole years.

Comments
Share this

You may also love

View All

Latest Podcast

Thank you for subscribing!

Your email has been added to our list.

lovindubai.com says

Do you agree to share your location with us?