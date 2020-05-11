BREAKING: A Fire Broke Out At The Expo 2020 Site On Monday Morning
Smoke was seen billowing at Dubai’s Expo 2020 site on Monday morning.
Lovin Dubai received a number of videos from residents showing large plumes of smoke at the Expo 2020 site, which was the result of a small fire. No injuries have been reported.
An Expo 2020 spokesperson said: “A fire broke out earlier this morning, on the Expo 2020 site, during a welding operation. Emergency services promptly arrived at the scene. The fire is now out, and nobody was harmed.”
Passers-by question whether it’s a fire at the Expo 2020 site
A stopped car also captured the smoke
