BREAKING: A Fire Broke Out At The Expo 2020 Site On Monday Morning

Smoke was seen billowing at Dubai’s Expo 2020 site on Monday morning.

Lovin Dubai received a number of videos from residents showing large plumes of smoke at the Expo 2020 site, which was the result of a small fire. No injuries have been reported.

An Expo 2020 spokesperson said: “A fire broke out earlier this morning, on the Expo 2020 site, during a welding operation. Emergency services promptly arrived at the scene. The fire is now out, and nobody was harmed.”

Passers-by question whether it’s a fire at the Expo 2020 site

A stopped car also captured the smoke

