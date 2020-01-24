Firefighters Successfully Extinguished The Yacht Fire In Dubai Marina Within Minutes
On Friday morning, Dubai residents took to social media to share videos and pictures of thick fumes bellowing all over Dubai Marina and Jumeirah Beach Residence.
Netizens further shared videos of the source of the fire, as the flames were observed to be coming off a small yacht docked at the southern end of the marina bay, that reportedly set ablaze around early 8am on Friday morning.
Emaar Security and Dubai Civil Defense were instantaneously on the scene and could be seen hosing down the yacht fire from tenders, boats and from the Marina walkway. Zero casualties were reported.