Firefighters Successfully Extinguished The Yacht Fire In Dubai Marina Within Minutes 

On Friday morning, Dubai residents took to social media to share videos and pictures of thick fumes bellowing all over Dubai Marina and Jumeirah Beach Residence.

Netizens further shared videos of the source of the fire, as the flames were observed to be coming off a small yacht docked at the southern end of the marina bay, that reportedly set ablaze around early 8am on Friday morning.

Emaar Security and Dubai Civil Defense were instantaneously on the scene and could be seen hosing down the yacht fire from tenders, boats and from the Marina walkway. Zero casualties were reported.

Thick black, plastic-smelling fumes coming off the yacht ablaze in Dubai Marina completely engulfed the district on Friday morning

There were no injuries nor any casualties reported from the yacht fire

The boat was stationed at the southern end of the marina bay, next to the Sayorah Street bridge

Firefighters could be seen dousing the fire from the northern marina walkway

Fire crews put out the fire that immersed the vessel promptly before 9am, however, the Dubai Marina promenade remained blocked by police and firefighters till 10am.

Picture Credits: @sowhatifimkarl

Picture Credits: @sowhatifimkarl

Although the district still reeks of smoke, the area has now been cleared up and Dubai Marina is back to being fully operational.

