Firefighters Successfully Extinguished The Yacht Fire In Dubai Marina Within Minutes 

On Friday morning, Dubai residents took to social media to share videos and pictures of thick fumes bellowing all over Dubai Marina and Jumeirah Beach Residence. Netizens further shared videos of the source of the fire, as the flames were observed to be coming off a small yacht docked at the southern end of the marina bay, that reportedly set ablaze around early 8am on Friday morning. Emaar Security and Dubai Civil Defense were instantaneously on the scene and could be seen hosing down the yacht fire from tenders, boats and from the Marina walkway. Zero casualties were reported.

Thick black, plastic-smelling fumes coming off the yacht ablaze in Dubai Marina completely engulfed the district on Friday morning

Amazing response time to rescue #yacht put on #fire in #DubaiMarina in just 5 minutes. I hope all is well. #mydubai . نسأل الله السلامة للجميع عمليات إنقاذ سريعة لحريق على قارب في #دبي_مارينا pic.twitter.com/52JclSCsC6 — Hisham Qaryouti (@QaryoutiHisham) January 24, 2020

There were no injuries nor any casualties reported from the yacht fire

today i woke up to a burning smell that apparently came from a yacht across the marina…good news it wasnt mine, bad news wind is bringing the smell directly to my building😩😩thank god it was empty so no1 got injured🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/4PJTJw6QMo — amy☺️[on/off] (@jminsdimples) January 24, 2020

The boat was stationed at the southern end of the marina bay, next to the Sayorah Street bridge

BREAKING: On Friday morning, January 24, a small boat had caught on fire in Dubai Marina. Emergency services are already at the scene. pic.twitter.com/qjBkmOFe4m — Lovin Dubai (@lovindubai) January 24, 2020

Firefighters could be seen dousing the fire from the northern marina walkway

Fire crews put out the fire that immersed the vessel promptly before 9am, however, the Dubai Marina promenade remained blocked by police and firefighters till 10am.

Picture Credits: @sowhatifimkarl