UAE Peeps Will Have The Best View In The House Of The First Major Meteor Shower Of 2020
If you haven’t made any long drive or desert plans during these cooool winter months yet, well then now you have the PERFECT excuse to do so this Friday. *Insert bad space pun* Sirius-ly you guys!!
Grab your squad and plan for a quick trip to the desert this Friday night to catch the EPIC Quadrantid meteor shower taking place late at night from January 3-4 in full swing. Issa Happy New Year indeeeed!
The Quadrantid meteor shower is expected to peak late night on Friday, January 3 until the dawn of Saturday, January 4.
Dubai stargazers, it does not get better than this! So be sure to catch the magical sight taking place this weekend
Preferably at a location away from the city lights because the Quadrantids’ shower will only last for a couple of hours which you may not be able to catch a glimpse of with all the city pollution and lights.