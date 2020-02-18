The First Lieutenant Pilot of The Dubai Police Air Wings Inspired A Room Full Of Women With Her Story

Captain Sheikha Mozah bint Marwan Al Maktoum turned heads and inspired a room full of women and men at the Global Women’s Forum Dubai 2020. If you don’t know, she took over the ‘Game-Changer’ session of the event, after sharing a touching story about being the first woman to join the Dubai Police Air Wing as First Lieutenant Pilot.

“There is still space for women to serve our country”

When addressing a room full of people, Captain Sheikha Mozah bint Marwan Al Maktoum, touched up on how she became the UAE’s first Emirati commercial female pilot to join the Dubai Police Air Wing as First Lieutenant Pilot. During the speech, she thanked her family and the UAE’s leadership for their support in achieving their dreams.

“I can’t believe that something which started out as a hobby would turn my life around in such a meaningful way,” adding how she was first introduced to the skies at the age of 12 during a flight lesson in the UK with her brother.