Flexible Working Hours In Bad Weather ARE A Thing In The UAE

Hey boss, you saw this tweet right?

A post from the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE) reminded employees to check a circular pertaining to employee’s safety in unstable weather, which states good news: UAE residents CAN take advantage of flexible working hours in unstable weather.

Late arrival should be taken into consideration on heavy rain, or low visibility days. Residents should be aware they do not need to rush to work in heavy traffic, they should be aware of road safety, and late arrivals should be taken into consideration by employers – noted!

The ministry tweeted the reminder as dark skies threatened heavy rain in Dubai on Sunday

