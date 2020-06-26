It’s Official: A FREE Doggy Park Is Opening Up In JLT This Weekend

Pet parents calmeth thyselves because this is hee-ugeeeee!!

A dedicated dog park is opening-up in JLT Cluster H on Saturday, June 27 at 6 pm!! And it’s FREE for all dammit, it does NOT get more pawfect than this.

Your furbaby will now have all the space in the world to run around free from the constraints of a leash, space to socialise and play to their heart’s content

Run. Play. Socialise. Train. Exercise. Play Fetch. JLT’s newest dog park will be a safe haven for your little wagging cuties!

Your doggo will be able to enjoy:

Gated off-leash area

A safe setting to run, train and play

Shaded area to relax

Wide-open green spaces

Timings:

Opening Hours: 8 am – 9 pm

Cleaning Hours: 3 pm – 4 pm

Issa stress-free experience, so no more ruff days for your furballs.