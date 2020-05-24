All You Need To Know About The Free Parking Scene In Dubai During The Eid Holidays
Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), has announced FREE public parking in Dubai from May 23 to 26; although, this does NOT apply to multi-storey buildings. Thus, paid parking in Du-bae will resume from May 27 onwards.
The free parking has been put in place for all Dubai citizens and expats on the occasion of the 3-day Eid Al Fitr holidays.
Moreover, Sharjah has declared FREE parking throughout the emirate till June 1 (luckyyy), as part of efforts to flatten the COVID-19 curve and get people to stay at home.
However, motorists have been warned to avoid illegal parking zones and to be mindful of not blocking roads and other vehicles to avoid hefty fines
P.S. Both public and private sectors are to enjoy Eid holidays from May 22 to 26, as declared by the UAE government.
RTA has further revised the service hours of public transport means which are to remain in effect until Tuesday, May 26, 2020…
Residents are being reminded to commute safely and to continue to follow the precautionary measures of personal hygiene to maintain their health and safety when out in public
