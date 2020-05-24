All You Need To Know About The Free Parking Scene In Dubai During The Eid Holidays

Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), has announced FREE public parking in Dubai from May 23 to 26; although, this does NOT apply to multi-storey buildings. Thus, paid parking in Du-bae will resume from May 27 onwards.

The free parking has been put in place for all Dubai citizens and expats on the occasion of the 3-day Eid Al Fitr holidays.

Moreover, Sharjah has declared FREE parking throughout the emirate till June 1 (luckyyy), as part of efforts to flatten the COVID-19 curve and get people to stay at home.