NOT A DRILL: Dubai Residents Are Plunging Into Sadness Because In Just 5 Days Friends Will Leave Netflix For Good
DISCLAIMER: Only die-hard Friends fans can relate.
Scary, scary days lay ahead of us as the most dreaded moment is just FIVE days away.
We just have five more days to binge-watch the entertaining shenanigans of Phoebe, Joey, Monica, Rachel, Chandler and Ross until Friends is OFFICIALLY removed from Netflix starting January 1, 2020, and they’ll no longer be there for us.
The 90’s sitcom starring, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matthew Perry, Jennifer Aniston, Matt LeBlanc, and David Schwimmer that we laughed, cried and basically got obsessed with was one of the most-streamed show on the American media-service provider.
The iconic sixsome will NOT be available to stream on any major streaming services for another FIVE MONTHS
Post the five-month gap, HBO Max will be the new home for all 10 seasons of Friends.
Dubai’s major Friends fanbase (unlike Chandler) are sharing their reactions to the sitcom going off from Netflix soon and relate with them you shall.
Could this BE any truer?! This means no more chilling with the gang at Central Perk…
Cancelling all plans for the next 5 days to binge-watch EVERY SINGLE Friends episode.