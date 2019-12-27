NOT A DRILL: Dubai Residents Are Plunging Into Sadness Because In Just 5 Days Friends Will Leave Netflix For Good

DISCLAIMER: Only die-hard Friends fans can relate.

Scary, scary days lay ahead of us as the most dreaded moment is just FIVE days away.

We just have five more days to binge-watch the entertaining shenanigans of Phoebe, Joey, Monica, Rachel, Chandler and Ross until Friends is OFFICIALLY removed from Netflix starting January 1, 2020, and they’ll no longer be there for us.

The 90’s sitcom starring, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matthew Perry, Jennifer Aniston, Matt LeBlanc, and David Schwimmer that we laughed, cried and basically got obsessed with was one of the most-streamed show on the American media-service provider.