From Tuesday Onwards All Malls In Dubai Will Be Officially Reopened

Whilst most malls have already partially opened its doors on Friday, April 24, Dubai Mall will be operating from Tuesday, April 28 – being the final mall in Dubai to relaunch its operations since the lockdown.

All malls will operate from 12pm-10pm every day, although cinema halls and children’s play areas will shut. It is important to note that senior citizens over the age of 60 and kids between 3-12 years of age CANNOT visit malls.

Shoppers are required to wear face masks at all times or could be looking at a fine of AED1000.

Additionally, all shoppers entering shopping complexes will have their temperatures checked via sensors.