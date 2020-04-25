د . إAEDSRر . س

From Tuesday Onwards All Malls In Dubai Will Be Officially Reopened

Whilst most malls have already partially opened its doors on Friday, April 24, Dubai Mall will be operating from Tuesday, April 28 – being the final mall in Dubai to relaunch its operations since the lockdown.

All malls will operate from 12pm-10pm every day, although cinema halls and children’s play areas will shut. It is important to note that senior citizens over the age of 60 and kids between 3-12 years of age CANNOT visit malls.

Shoppers are required to wear face masks at all times or could be looking at a fine of AED1000.

Additionally, all shoppers entering shopping complexes will have their temperatures checked via sensors.

Mall of the Emirates had opened its doors to shoppers from the first day of Ramadan (Friday, April 24)

Cinema halls, play areas, Ski Dubai and other such entertainment facilities in the mall will remain closed.

Visitors are allowed in the mall for a maximum of three hours and valet parking will be temporarily closed for all.

City Centre Mirdiff and Burjuman in Bur Dubai will also partially reopen from April 25 to Tuesday, June 30

According to the strict government guidelines, shopping complexes can only allow 30% of the usual capacity of shoppers to enter the premises at any given time.

