The UAE Has Made The Second Largest Improvement In The Gender Equality Index
Lots of countries talk about it, the UAE is doing something about it.
A World Bank report has revealed the UAE is one of the top 10 economies making progress towards gender equality. Finding that since 2017, 40 economies have enacted reforms to enhance equality, including Saudi, UAE and South Sudan and the UAE has made inroads in five sectors, bumping up its score by 29.4 points.
Moving up in the ranks, the UAE has shown a substantial improvement in gender equality since 2017
Overall, the UAE now scores 56.3 out of 100
Since 2017, the UAE has shown improvement in five indicators; mobility, workplace, pay, marriage and parenthood, and has made the second-largest improvement in the ratings, following Saudi.
Praise must be given to the UAE’s Gender Balance Council which was set up to enhance women’s representation in government sectors. The council works closely with international organisations to recommend and implement gender policies, including parental leave, and it was a primary factor in the improvements.
See the full report here.