The UAE Has Made The Second Largest Improvement In The Gender Equality Index

Lots of countries talk about it, the UAE is doing something about it.

A World Bank report has revealed the UAE is one of the top 10 economies making progress towards gender equality. Finding that since 2017, 40 economies have enacted reforms to enhance equality, including Saudi, UAE and South Sudan and the UAE has made inroads in five sectors, bumping up its score by 29.4 points.

