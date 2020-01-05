A Kuwaiti Makeup Artist Says Blackface Is Not Racist Despite Heavy Backlash

د . إAEDSRر . س

The weekend was many things, from the endless WW3 memes trending on Twitter, to real-life boggling situations and another case of blackface in 2020 to take place in the region.

Kuwaiti make-up artist, Ghadeer Sultan, who boasts a staggering 2 million follower count on social media app Instagram received intense backlash after posting a series of photos of her in evident blackface. Now in case you don’t know, blackface was a form of ‘theatrical’ make-up used by non-black performers to portray a racist parody of a black person.

It is considered very offensive and disrespectful, a comment often inscribed under Sultan’s series of three pictures (and a video), to which she responded by stating she isn’t ‘racist’ and it is simply an extension to showcase her skills.

Known for usually posting OOTDs and make-up looks, social media had to take a breather after seeing the artist’s seeming use of blackface

To start the new year, Ghadeer Sultan started the posts with a video of her lip-syncing to the song ‘Heal The World’ but many responded to the video to inform the professional make-up artist on how she may have missed the point of the song, and its message.

Three photos were shared after that, showing Sultan in different wigs and a much darker skin tone

Social media users explained the reason blackface is disrespectful

Errrr…

“She needs to apologize and delete that photoshoot”

Her response to all the backlash was a justification of the posts…

“I am not racist, I hate racism. What I’ve done is only to show what I am capable of… I love you all…”

She then followed it up with a repost of the story making regional news on BBC Arabic

