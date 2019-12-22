Glitches In The Totok Audio And Removal Of The App From The UAE App Stores Hints At A Potential Ban

Ohkaaay… the most dreaded moment for UAE citizens is slowly dawning upon the country. Could the ban on Totok be on its way?! The first signs are already there, the app has officially been removed from the UAE App Store and Google Play. So in short, if your mobile is registered in the UAE and you don’t already have Totok installed – then you won’t be able to download the app anymore… sayonara free calls. Many UAE based users have reported in unusual audio as well as video glitches and lags whilst using the free calling app. Although, many residents who have already downloaded the app have also responded saying that their app is working normally… so it’s all just a game of luck at this point.

Every. Single. Resident. In. The. UAE. Right. Now.

The app was reported to have been removed from the UAE app stores on Saturday, December 21

#ToTok removed from the google and app store here. Why am I not surprised? Lmao — Eccha K (@WhatTheFalooda) December 22, 2019

Residents are heavily frustrated with the removal of the free calling app from the UAE app stores

I’m going to kill myself. I can’t download totok again how tf will I talk to my friends — teddy (@maria_onnette) December 21, 2019

Social media users in the UAE expressed their utmost disappoint over the new update on the Totok situation

LMFAO TOTOK IS BLOCKED. The only app free for voice and video calls. LMAO please. Vpns aren't enough. — Gųlغــــــوټۍ 🥀 (@7k_faith) December 22, 2019