Covid-19 Latest Numbers: Here Are The Countries Most Affected So Far

The latest Covid-19 updates in the UAE:

This morning, Dubai suspended flights to Iran (excluding Tehran) according to Dubai Airports via a statement from UAE’s General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA).

The UAE also issued a travel ban to its citizens from travelling to Thailand or Iran, as the virus continues to spread.

Currently, there are 13 confirmed Covid-19 cases in the UAE with three recoveries.

World of metres is tracking the spread internationally, with a total of over 80,000 cases reported so far worldwide, (49,775 are active, 30,474 are closed) here are the countries most affected.

China where the disease originated it the worst affected

  1. China: 77,000+ (cases) 27,506 (total recovered) 2,664 (deaths)
  2. S. Korea 977 (cases) 22 (total recovered) 10 (deaths)
  3. Italy 232 (cases) 1 (total recovered) 7 (deaths)
  4. Japan 160 (cases) 23 (total recovered) 1 (death)
  5. Singapore 90 (cases) 53 (total recovered)
  6. Hong Kong 81 (cases) 12 (total recovered)  2 (deaths)
  7. Iran 61 (cases) 3 (total recovered) 15 (deaths)
  8. USA 53 (cases) 6 (total recovered)
  9. Thailand 37 (cases) 21 (total recovered)
  10. Taiwan 31 (cases) 5 (total recovered) 1 (death)
  11. Australia 22 (cases) 11 (total recovered)
  12. Malaysia 22 (cases) 20 (total recovered)
  13. Germany 16 (cases) 14 (total recovered)
  14. Vietnam 16 (cases) 16 (total recovered)
  15. UK 13 (cases) 8 (total recovered)
  16. UAE 13 (cases) 3 (total recovered)
  17. France 12 (cases) 11 (total recovered) 1 (death)

