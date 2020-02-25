Covid-19 Latest Numbers: Here Are The Countries Most Affected So Far
The latest Covid-19 updates in the UAE:
This morning, Dubai suspended flights to Iran (excluding Tehran) according to Dubai Airports via a statement from UAE’s General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA).
The UAE also issued a travel ban to its citizens from travelling to Thailand or Iran, as the virus continues to spread.
Currently, there are 13 confirmed Covid-19 cases in the UAE with three recoveries.
World of metres is tracking the spread internationally, with a total of over 80,000 cases reported so far worldwide, (49,775 are active, 30,474 are closed) here are the countries most affected.
China where the disease originated it the worst affected
- China: 77,000+ (cases) 27,506 (total recovered) 2,664 (deaths)
- S. Korea 977 (cases) 22 (total recovered) 10 (deaths)
- Italy 232 (cases) 1 (total recovered) 7 (deaths)
- Japan 160 (cases) 23 (total recovered) 1 (death)
- Singapore 90 (cases) 53 (total recovered)
- Hong Kong 81 (cases) 12 (total recovered) 2 (deaths)
- Iran 61 (cases) 3 (total recovered) 15 (deaths)
- USA 53 (cases) 6 (total recovered)
- Thailand 37 (cases) 21 (total recovered)
- Taiwan 31 (cases) 5 (total recovered) 1 (death)
- Australia 22 (cases) 11 (total recovered)
- Malaysia 22 (cases) 20 (total recovered)
- Germany 16 (cases) 14 (total recovered)
- Vietnam 16 (cases) 16 (total recovered)
- UK 13 (cases) 8 (total recovered)
- UAE 13 (cases) 3 (total recovered)
- France 12 (cases) 11 (total recovered) 1 (death)