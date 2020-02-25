Covid-19 Latest Numbers: Here Are The Countries Most Affected So Far

The latest Covid-19 updates in the UAE:

This morning, Dubai suspended flights to Iran (excluding Tehran) according to Dubai Airports via a statement from UAE’s General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA).

The UAE also issued a travel ban to its citizens from travelling to Thailand or Iran, as the virus continues to spread.

Currently, there are 13 confirmed Covid-19 cases in the UAE with three recoveries.

World of metres is tracking the spread internationally, with a total of over 80,000 cases reported so far worldwide, (49,775 are active, 30,474 are closed) here are the countries most affected.