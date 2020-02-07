BREAKING: More Government Fees Will Be Dropped To Reduce The Cost Of Living In Dubai

Ringing in the weekend with the fab news for all!

On Wednesday, February 5, at a meeting of the Executive Council, Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Crown Prince of Dubai and chairman of the Dubai Executive Council announced that the fees for various government services in Dubai will be WAIVED!

This new move was put in motion by Sheikh Hamdan in order to reduce the cost of living and to support investors as well as the practice of businesses in the city. A few of the government charges that will be abolished are medical training activities, school awareness campaigns and the entry fees to public libraries.

This decision also gave way to a new legislation that limits the introduction of new administrative charges to be imposed on governmental services.